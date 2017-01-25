Investigation leads to arrest of pecan thieves

According to Sheriff Mark Melton the following are highlights of incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On January 16, a call was answered to Aycock Road in reference to people stealing pecans. Further investigation led to the arrest of four individuals. Jamie Thomas Wrinn, 42, of Nicholls and Mark Ashley Carter, 47, of Mershon were charged with criminal trespass. Cary Ann Bruce, 31, of Alma, was charged with possession of a drug related object. Windell Thomas Hickman Jr., 36, was charged with VGCSA/Adderall, criminal trespass and drugs to be kept in original container.
Jan. 16, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report person(s) unknown went to iTunes and used his credit card without permission. The investigation continues.
Jan. 16, a call was answered to Lake Mayer’s Road in regards to harassing text messages. The complainant stated that his step-cousin had been texting him for the past few weeks harassing him. The complainant stated he told the subject to stop contacting him.
Jan. 16, a complainant stated unknown person(s) damaged four of the front lights at Mizpah Church. The complainant stated he was unsure of the actual date it occurred. Photographs were taken of the damage. Investigation continues.
