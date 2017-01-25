Thefts highlighted in Baxley Police Department Report

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On January 6 at approximately 10:16 p.m., officers met with a complainant at KFC in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that while she was inside at work, person(s) unknown busted out the passenger side window of her 2008 Toyota Avalon. Reported missing was a black in color wallet and its contents, along with $700.00 in currency.
Jan. 7 at approx. 9:36 p.m., officers answered a call to an area on Luckie Street to a suspicious person sitting inside a parked vehicle. On arrival, officers discovered a person sitting inside a Chevrolet Suburban in front of Package City, where he was found to be under the influence. While officers were in the process of detaining the person they seized a small bag that contained an amount of meth. Also, the person pulled out of his own pocket a container, which contained an amount of assorted pills. Charged in connection with this incident was Wardell Hampton, 35, of Baxley on charges of one count each of no insurance, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, drugs not in their original container, possession of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
