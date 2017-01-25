SACS to visit Appling County Schools as part of School Improvement Plan

After adopting the agenda, the meeting then went into a lengthy list of information/Discussion items beginning with an introduction of the new Board Members—Reid Lovett (District 4), Dr. Aretha Virgil (District 2) and Justin Orvin (District 5).
Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland stated the ACHS Jr. Statesmen would be attending the next meeting of the Board of Education on January 23 to learn about how they function. She then announced a new Chairman and Vice Chairman would need to be elected from the Board and, once approved, will need to attend a special training in either February or March. Dr. Copeland reaffirmed Harbin, Hartley and Hawkins will continue to serve as the Board of Education’s primary attorney while Graham Floyd will serve as the local attorney. She continued on to say that all the bank signature cards will need to be updated with the new board members’ signatures. The annual Chamber Banquet will be held on January 24th at the Baxley Church of God and all Board members are encouraged to attend this event. The minutes from the December 5 and 21 meetings were presented and will be approved at the January 23 meeting.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.