Pickin’ on the Porch to be held

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, January 25. 2017
Comments (0)
On Saturday, January 27 the Friends of Caroline Miller will present to the community their monthly Pickin’ on the Porch event.



This free event takes place every forth Saturday of the month from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the former home of Caroline Miller located on Anthony Street.

Don’t forget to bring a chair, instrument, voice or just your ears to enjoy the sounds of Appling County music. Concessions will be available. All proceeds and donations benefit the Friends of Caroline Miller to continue their mission to preserve the history and legacy of Caroline Miller.

For more information, contact Steve Meguiar at 912-657-8844.

To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner