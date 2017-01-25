Pickin’ on the Porch to be held

On Saturday, January 27 the Friends of Caroline Miller will present to the community their monthly Pickin’ on the Porch event.
This free event takes place every forth Saturday of the month from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the former home of Caroline Miller located on Anthony Street.
Don’t forget to bring a chair, instrument, voice or just your ears to enjoy the sounds of Appling County music. Concessions will be available. All proceeds and donations benefit the Friends of Caroline Miller to continue their mission to preserve the history and legacy of Caroline Miller.
For more information, contact Steve Meguiar at 912-657-8844.
