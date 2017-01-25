James “J.E.” Aspinwall

James “J.E.” Aspinwall, age 86, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital.


Mr. Aspinwall was born March 28, 1930 in Appling County to the late George Washington Aspinwall and the late Jermane Tyre Aspinwall. He was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church. Mr. Aspinwall was a veteran of the United States Navy where he was awarded a National Defense Service Medal. He was a retired Mechanical Machinist for Gilman Paper Company and a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Mr. Aspinwall was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Aspinwall and daughter, Brenda Darlene Aspinwall.

Survivors include his son, Terry Allen Aspinwall and wife, Elaine of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, LaVonne A. Childers of Suwanee; one grandchild, Richard M. Plunk of Jacksonville, Florida.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Chip Woodruff officiating.
Interment followed in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery, Jesup.

Active Pallbearers were Roger Aspinwall, Jr., Roger Aspinwall, III, John Grady Branch, Michael Sellers, Robert Griffis and Henry Branch.

Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
