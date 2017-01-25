Rev. Frank Davidson

The Rev. Frank Davidson, 87, of Surrency, died Monday, January 16, 2017, at his residence after an extended illness.

The Edisto Island, South Carolina native lived in Surrency the past 59 years. He was a self-producing pulpwood operator in Appling County and surrounding area. He was a long-time member of Emmanuel Holiness Church in Jesup, pastored and ministered to many churches and individuals who would listen to his vast knowledge of the Scriptures. He enjoyed reading his Bible, Gospel singing, and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry and Limmie Davidson; sisters, Ruby Strobel, Sally Hughes, and Janie Cook; brothers, Willie and Hamp Davidson; brother-in-law, Tom Westberry.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Epsidell Davidson of Surrency; daughters and sons-in-law, Bernell (Eugene) Davidson of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Brenda Westberry of Surrency, Diane Russell of Four Holes Reservation, Bernett (Kenny) Driggers of Jesup; son and daughter-in-law, Toby (Lynn) Davidson of Surrency; 22 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lonnie McCall, Albert Dyal, and Bernett Driggers officiating. Interment was in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Toby Davidson, Stacy Mansfield, Brad Mansfield, Joseph Westberry, Chad Davidson, and Billy Strickland.

Visitation was held from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.

