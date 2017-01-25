Homer Lee Johnson, age 77, of Ellabell passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in Eastman.
Mr. Johnson was born September 22, 1939 in Appling County to the late Edgar Allen “Son” Johnson and the late Gladys May Simmons Johnson. He was a member of Ash Street Baptist Church in Bloomingdale, but attended Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils.
Mr. Johnson served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of Alee Temple Shrine Club, a Charter member and past president of Bryan County Shrine Club, and a member of the Acacia Masonic Lodge. He retired with 43 years of service from the Shipping Department of International Paper Company and was a past president of the International Paper Quarter Century Society. He also served 16 years on the Board of Directors with Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Johnson and sisters, Jennell Johnson and Cora Lee Lightsey.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Jeannette Herrington Johnson of Ellabell; two sons and daughters in law, Randall and Jennifer Johnson of Ellabell and Phil and Tina Johnson of Vidalia; sister and brother in law, Lounell and Allen “Little Bit” Lightsey of Baxley; four grandchildren, Joseph Johnson, Eva Johnson, Rose Johnson and Alan Johnson.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey and the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.
Active Pallbearers were Brian Lightsey, Chris Edmund, Willard Lightsey, Phillip Kangeter, Edward Kangeter and Oscar Padgett.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Bryan County Shrine Club, Appling County High School Class of 1957 and the Joy Sunday School Class of Trinity Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Vickie Dyal, George and Myrna Herrin and Bonita Anderson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.