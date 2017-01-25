Stella Oakman, age 86, died on January 17, 2017. She was born on March 12, 1930.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Harper’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Baxley. The eulogy was given by the Reverend Abra Lattany-Reed.
Interment followed in the Old Field Memorial Garden.
Repast was held in the social hall of Harper’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Active pallbearers included nephews.
Honorary pallbearers included the men of Harper’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Karla James and the choir of Harper’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.