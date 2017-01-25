Look for a different approach to fixing failing schools in GA

The defeat of Amendment 1 last fall by Georgia voters was a learning lesson for its proponents, including Gov. Nathan Deal, who invested a lot of political capital into its passage.
Chris Riley is Gov. Deal’s chief of staff and a main architect of the proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the state to create Opportunity School Districts and to assume management of schools deemed “chronically failing,” according to a state rating system. Sixty percent of voters flunked the amendment.
