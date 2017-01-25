They’ve got a pill for that

By: Billy G. Howard

As time has finally convinced me it doesn’t allow favors for any of us, I’ve realized the necessity of living a generally healthy life.


This would invariably include eating well which required a hard look at my appetite. Like most, I felt that my diet wasn’t all that bad given the fact I’m not a big junk food eater, fast foods have been stricken from the list for a number of years and soft drinks are a big road block in the quest to maintain healthy nutrition habits.

Even with the relatively stringent self-imposed restrictions as it relates to foods I intake, a particularly unappealing bulge was recently noticed about half-way between my chest and knees. Since a lightening strike had sent my stationary bicycle to the great fitness room in the sky several months ago and I’d not taken the initiative to purchase another, I simply reasoned portion control would be a sufficient method for maintaining a relatively decent weight and permissible physic. This is the point I reiterate that part about the unappealing bulge, which suggests quite the contrary.

