They’ve got a pill for that

This would invariably include eating well which required a hard look at my appetite. Like most, I felt that my diet wasn’t all that bad given the fact I’m not a big junk food eater, fast foods have been stricken from the list for a number of years and soft drinks are a big road block in the quest to maintain healthy nutrition habits.
Even with the relatively stringent self-imposed restrictions as it relates to foods I intake, a particularly unappealing bulge was recently noticed about half-way between my chest and knees. Since a lightening strike had sent my stationary bicycle to the great fitness room in the sky several months ago and I’d not taken the initiative to purchase another, I simply reasoned portion control would be a sufficient method for maintaining a relatively decent weight and permissible physic. This is the point I reiterate that part about the unappealing bulge, which suggests quite the contrary.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.