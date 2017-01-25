I have experienced this on three different playing fields: one physically, one emotionally, and the other spiritually. I have stood in many hospital waiting rooms and listened to a doctor explain to a family the physical heart of their loved one was too damaged by the lack of blood flow for too long to save them. I have been told at many different funerals by loved ones of a person I had just eulogized, “You know pastor, after their (wife/husband/child) died they simply gave up and died of a …broken heart….” Yes, I have experienced both scenarios in my personal life when my grandmother died on my grandfather’s birthday exactly three months after he died. People said often, after Howard died it seemed as if Carella grieved herself to death and died of a …broken heart… Also, seventeen years later when my dad actually died of a physically …broken heart… when he was taken by a catastrophic heart attack. While these left their mark on my family and me, each of you have or will face similar situations. So goes the life of man since the fall of Adam and Eve.
I believe the …broken heart… topic is much too broad to cover in such a short amount of space however, I do believe the gist of the matter is addressed by the listed scenarios. The latter of these, a spiritual …broken heart… is where my thoughts are focused for today. It is with caution I examine the thoughts of Christ in two places where He had a …broken heart… First, Luke 13:34 “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you were not willing! NIV Here Jesus ponders the reason He came to the earth and became a man. He, with a panoramic view of Jerusalem before Him sees with human eyes and a human heart the sins of the “Chosen Ones.” With a human nose He can actually smell the stench of sin rising from the Holy City. It settles in that while the world has sinned since the beginning, once again it is Adam and the sons of Adam setting the standard in sin for the world to follow. It was more than His human heart could stand and thus we see the human Jesus with a …broken heart….
