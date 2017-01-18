Chief James Godfrey gives update on recent incidents

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past month.
On December 1, 2016 at approximately 10:46 a.m., officers met with a complainant in reference to forged checks. On arrival, the complainant told officers that they had several checks on their payroll account that were forged and passed at a local convenience store. An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Jarred McCall, 30, of Baxley, on one count each of theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property and forgery in the fourth degree. Also charged was Samuel Vance, 35, and Kristy Cribbs, 27, both of a Cincinnati, Ohio address on one count each of forgery in the fourth degree and theft by receiving stolen property.
Dec. 5 at approx. 5:57 a.m., officers met with a complainant at the Quality Cleaners in reference to a burglary. On arrival, the complainant told officers that when she opened up the business she noticed that money was missing from the cash register, along with two plastic containers that contained loose change. Investigation revealed that person(s) unknown gained entry into the building through a rear window.
Dec. 5 at approx. 8:42 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Tippins Street address in reference to three vehicles being broken into. On arrival, the resident showed officers a 2013 Ford Fusion, a 1997 Mazda Miata and a 2008 Mercury Milan, in which all three vehicles had received a broken out side window to gain entry. Reported missing was a Michael Kors purse and its contents, a wallet with its contents and a black and silver clasp wallet and its contents.
