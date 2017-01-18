Milk tanker truck overturns

On Thursday, January 11, a milk tanker truck went off the road and overturned at approximately 3:20 p.m. on GA Highway 203, near the intersection of Red Oak Road.

Local rescue personnel worked quickly to free the driver who was airlifted to a Savannah hospital.
