County deputies have busy week

Sheriff Mark Melton would like to report the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On January 8, answered a call to Satilla Church Road in reference to subject(s) being on his rental property. The complainant stated subject(s) took a refrigerator but had returned it.
Jan. 8, answered a call on Highway 121 in reference to entering auto. The complainant stated a small toolbox with an assortment of tools was missing. Investigation continues.
Jan. 9, answered a call on Altamaha School Road in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated that a subject damaged his fence in several places while cleaning the land next door. The subject was advised to contact magistrate court.
Jan. 9, answered a call on Big Pond Road in reference to found property. A complainant stated he found a head stone lying in the ditch.
