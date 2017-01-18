MLK Parade held

On Monday, January 16 the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade was held in Baxley.

Float from MLK parade

A host of churches, organizations, sponsors and government officials participated with a variety of floats and vehicles. William L. Stripling, the 2017 Grand Marshall, is shown in the top photo. As the parade started, Dr. King’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech echoed throughout the crowd as it was originally given on August 28, 1963 during the March on Washington for jobs and freedom at the Lincoln Memorial. The Progressive Resource Center held activities for the community after the parade.


