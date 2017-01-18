James LaForest Norwood

James Norwood, age 60, died on January 1, 2017.
He was born to the late Grady Norwood and Olivia Norwood on October 27, 1956 in Appling County. He joined Surrency Grove Baptist Church at an early age. He worked for the Appling County Board of Education for several years and enlisted in the United States Army for many years. He retired from the City of Baxley after many dedicated years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Norwood of Baxley; children, Candi (Erric) Johnson of Baxley, Shannon (Edward) Boyce of Decatur, James (Angie) Gibbs of Baxley, Stanley (Shonda) Gibbs of Surrency and Farris Smith of Baxley; mother, Olivia Norwood of Surrency; grandchildren, Jazmine Johnson, Alivia Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Alyssa Boyce, Italy Boyce, Taylor Boyce, Chesney Gibbs, Jeremiah Gibbs, Amillya Smith, Najay Smith, Andrea Branch, Tyson Branch, Jaymie Gibbs and Jaysie Gibbs; brothers, Grady (Wonda) Norwood of Baxley and Anthony (Deidre) Norwood of Hinesville; uncle, Colon Hayes of Surrency; sisters-in-law, Maggie Colson of Green Cove Springs, Florida, Ruby James of Surrency and Ida Jones of Baxley; brothers-in-law, James (Teresa) Edward of Miami, Florida, Moultrie Smith of Green Cove Springs, Florida, Eugene (Devora) Smith of Baxley and Stewart (Marthalyn) Smith of Hazlehurst. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held at St. Paul Church of God in Christ on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Kendall Bennamon providing the eulogy and Minister Mathalyn Smith presiding.
Internment followed in the Rachel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley.
Repast was held in the social hall of Rachel Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation was held on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Baxley Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Marcus Gibbs, Wayne White, Brad Wilcox, Kevin Mitchell, Lonnie Hodges, Lothair White and Pastor Moses Eason, Sr.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Esco Hall, Raymond Gadsden, Thomas Williams, William Alderman, David Gore, William Griffin, Pastor Moses Eason, Sr. and The City of Baxley.
Musical selections were rendered by Tammy Richburg, Catherine Gibbs, Tierra Andrews and Stephanie Byrd.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.