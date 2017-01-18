Jaunine Lamb Storey

Jaunine Lamb Storey, 67, of Jesup, died on Sunday, November 20, 2016.


Mrs. Storey was born on January 17, 1949 to the late Curtis Lamb and the late Imogene Devereaux Lamb.

Survivors include her two sons, Gary May of Odum and Ashley May of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Also surviving are four grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on Monday, November 21, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Billy Livsay officiating.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
