Wallace Miles “Wally” Moody, 75, of Jesup, died Friday, December 23, 2016, at his residence of an apparent heart attack.
The Appling County native lived in Wayne County 40 years and was a member of Jesup First Baptist Church and former Deacon. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia in Business Education and worked in the Banking Business for 35 years both commercial and Farm Credit. He was a Lt. Colonel, 25-year retiree with Georgia Air National Guard, and retired as Commander of the 117th Division out of Savannah. He was a member of Georgia Cattleman’s Association and Wayne County Young Farmer Association, enjoyed farming, raising cows, and loved being “Papa” to his grandson. He was predeceased by his dad, Warren Miles Moody and sister, Betty Jo Floyd.
Survivors are his wife of 54 years, Pat Dubberly Moody of Jesup; daughters, Jenilyn Moody of Jesup and Julie Ann Bridger of Orlando, Florida; mother, Euletha Yawn Moody of Baxley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Bruce) Butler and Wanda (Billy) Hallman of Baxley; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley (Verlene) Moody of Baxley; grandson, Miles Moseley of Jesup; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service was held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mike VonMoss and the Rev. Paul Dubberly officiating. Interment was in Odum City Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Jason Moody, Dr. Jeffrey Butler, Tim Butler, Mike Dubberly, Jeff Dubberly, and Brandon Dubberly. Honorary pallbearers were members of Georgia Cattlemen’s Association and members of Adult II Sunday School Class of Jesup First Baptist Church.
Visitation was held from 1:00 to 3:00 prior to service at the funeral home.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.