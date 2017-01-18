Glenda Sue O’Quinn, age 77, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
A celebration of her life was held on Monday, January 16, at 12:00 p.m. at Parkway Assembly of God with the Reverend Joe Williams, the Reverend John Dougherty and Pastor Mark O’Quinn officiating. Burial followed at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Macon. The family greeted friends on Sunday, January 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Snow’s Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.
Mrs. O’Quinn was born on October 19, 1939 in Baxley to the late James Burnise (Judge) Turner and Dollie Mae Johnson Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawton B. O’Quinn; brothers, Cephus Turner and James E. (Sonny) Turner and sister, Eloise Dyal. Sue and Lawton were founders of O’Quinn Heating and Air and O’Quinn Mobile Home Supply. They worked side by side building their business from the ground up until they retired and turned the business over to their sons. She was a graduate of Appling County High School.
She loved entertaining and cooking for friends and family and she never met a stranger. She was an avid gardener. Sue was a member of Parkway Assembly of God, where she loved her church and her church family. Sue was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her sons, James (Gail) O’Quinn, Craig (Michelle) O’Quinn and Scott (Lauren) O’Quinn; grandchildren, Mark, Kalyn, Jessica and Lauren; sisters, Edith Lightsey and Linda Harper.
Family and friends may offer condolences by visiting www.snowsmacon.com.
Snow’s Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue was in charge of the arrangements.