Biscuits for dinner

I wax lazy, in other words. On Saturday night, it seems like a wonderful idea to arise well before church and put something in the crockpot or oven for Sunday dinner. Often on Sunday morning when the alarm jerks me from deep slumber, the idea doesn’t seem quite so enticing as it did the night before. This morning, however, I got up. As my coffee perked, I dredged big chunks of beef in flour and browned them in hot oil. I then added the beef along with carrots, potatoes, onion, and peas to the crockpot and turned it on high. When I returned from church, dinner would be ready. I’d just need to cook some rice and make some cornbread.
You notice I keep saying Sunday dinner. Any other day of the week, we might eat lunch around here, but on Sundays, we eat dinner. My mother always served a big Sunday dinner and Larry’s mother did, as well as all the other mothers of our era. I’ve carried on the tradition, even though times have indeed changed. Many of my peers go out to eat on Sundays, but in the Ellis household, we sit down together for a good home-cooked meal.
