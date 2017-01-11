Commissioners to ask voters for permission to reallocate SPLOST funds

During the meeting County Manager Lee Lewis discussed the 2012 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding. Manager Lewis reported that a portion of the 2012 SPLOST was set aside to construct a new wing at the existing Appling County Detention Center/Jail in order to house additional inmates. However, Lewis reported that current Sheriff Mark Melton and former Sheriff Benny Deloach both agree that the existing facility is sufficient for the community. The manager stated that the detention center should be good for at least another 10 years.
Manager Lewis then talked to the commissioners about the possibility of asking the voters of Appling County, through referendum in March, permission to reallocate $2.5 million in 2012 SPLOST funding set aside for the jail and use the money for the purpose of constructing a new judicial complex addition to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office/Detention Center. The plan would also include creating additional space for E911 and constructing new offices for probation.
Commission Chairman Lewis Parker stated that he felt this would improve safety in the community as having court adjacent to the jail would not require inmates to be transported by vehicle from the detention center to the courthouse.
Commissioner Ronnie Rentz made a motion to proceed with the recommendation to present the idea to the voters of Appling County through referendum. Commissioner Sarah Boatright seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously with Commissioners Rentz, Boatright, Charlie Leggett and Daryl Edwards voting in favor. Commissioner Theodore Wilkerson was not present at the meeting.
In March a special election will be held for voters to vote on two referendums. One is consideration for the continuance of SPLOST for an additional five years and the second will be to consider reallocating funding from the 2012 SPLOST, originally for additions to the jail, which would now be used to construct a new judicial complex.
