Sheriff Melton presents report

Wednesday, January 11. 2017
According to Sheriff Mark Melton the following are highlights of incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.

On January 1, a routine traffic stop in Surrency resulted in the arrest of Charles E. Hill, 34, of Baxley, for VGCSA - possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license.

Jan. 1, answered a call on Highway 144 in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that her son’s wallet was stolen out of her vehicle.

Jan. 1, answered a call to the corner of Chad Claxton and Doris Street in reference to a woman pulling a couch to the road. The female appeared to be under the influence. An arrest was made on Janice Attardo for obstruction of an officer.

Jan. 1, answered a call to Davis Landing Road in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated he was side swiped by a full size pick-up truck causing damage to the vehicle.

Jan. 1, answered a call to Roberson Street in reference to an argument. The complainant stated a subject hit her and bruises were noted on the complainant. An arrest was made on Steven Williams for simple battery.

Jan. 2, a complainant came to sheriff’s office to report that person(s) unknown entered his building behind his residence and removed a speaker box with two ten inch Pioneer speakers valued at $200.00. Investigation continues.

