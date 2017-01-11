"The Journey Continues"

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade will be held Monday, January 16.

This year’s line up time will be at 1:00 p.m. and the parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. The parade committee is asking all churches, businesses, organizations, athletes, car dealers, bike riders, vans, kings, queens and anyone else to join the parade with floats, cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, walkers, horses and buggies to make this year the greatest parade to date.

The committee is asking everyone one to sign up for the parade prior to the parade. The deadline to enter will be Saturday, January 14. To sign up and for forms, please contact Almaree Miller at 912-278-4928, Jack Jones at 912-294-5975 or James Kent at 912-202-7676.

There will be no candy given out at the parade. This year’s theme is “The Journey Continues.”
