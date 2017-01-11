Greatest Show on Earth

By: Ken Vickers

Along about last May I had begun to wish the year was already over. This was around the time when most of the media had given Hillary the keys to the kingdom, calling her a sure thing for the White House. Meanwhile, the entrenched Republican elites were making fun of the newcomer, Donald Trump, who was anything but a politician. The professional politicians of the GOP said Trump didn’t “have a snowballs chance in a prairie fire of becoming the nominee of ‘our party’.” So much for their thinking.


Throughout the rest of the year up until the night of the election I consumed at least 3 gallons of M&M’s (Maalox and medicinal spirits) to help my nerves. I mean what with the media still saying Hillary was a shoo in (which I considered the end of America) and Trump sticking his foot in his mouth every 15 minutes in what seemed like an apparent attempt to hand Hillary the White House, I was a nervous wreck. I thought I was going to have to call on Uncle Three Sheets for a new batch of M&M’s, but I had just enough to see me through to the end of what has been the greatest show I have ever seen, the 2016 Presidential election.

I freely admit if it had been any other candidate besides Trump, Hillary would now be President elect. It also goes to show what a bunch of ticked off deplorable Neanderthals are capable of. Right, Hillary?

To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
