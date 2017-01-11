Robert Lowell “Bob” Deal, age 66, of Baxley died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at his residence.
Bob was born February 18, 1950 in Waycross to the late Lowell Cleveland Deal and the late Lola Pauline Ray Deal. He received his Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Georgia and was a counselor for the 24/7 House. Bob was an avid biologist with a deep love for the outdoors, flowers, and animals. He was also a member of the Baxley Church of God.
Survivors include his son, Corey (Teahna) Deal of Jacksonville, Florida; grandson, Jackson Reeves Deal of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Pamela (Charles) Harrell of Hazlehurst, Vicki (Edsel) Lee of Appling County, and Robin (Thomas) Crosby of Jacksonville, Alabama; and brother, Randy (Janette) Deal of Bristol. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service was held Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Chapel Progressive Primitive Baptist Church with Javan Anderson, Pete Wright, and John Deal officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers were friends of The 24/7 House.
Musical selections were rendered by Morgan Harper, Javan Anderson, Angela Blizzard, Thomas Crosby, and Valerie Deal.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The 24/7 House (P.O. Box 354, Baxley, Georgia 31515).
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.