Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Earl Don Goodbread, age 86, who passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at his residence.
He was a native of Glynn County residing the past 20 years in Baxley. He was a retired pipefitter with the Local Union # 177 of Brunswick; a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War and one of the greatest men on Earth.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Blankenship.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Marie Goodbread of Baxley; six children, Stephanie Creamer and husband, Danny, of Baxley, Earl Goodbread, Jr. and wife, Marie, of Apopka, FL, Mike Goodbread and wife, Elaine, Mark Goodbread and Kathy King, all of Orlando, FL and Jean Petty and husband, Steve, of Seneca, SC; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Martha Hall and husband, Boyce, of Lyons, Betty Smith of Anderson, SC, Margaret Johnson of Jacksonville, FL; several nieces, nephews and other family.
The memorial service for Earl Don Goodbread will be announced at a later date.
