Robert L. “Bob” Thomas, Jr., of Baxley passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Thomas was born February 22, 1947 in Appling County to the late Robert Lee Thomas, Sr. and the late Myrtle Westbrook Thomas. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and retired from AKZO Nobel. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann Kersey Thomas.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey Lee Thomas, Jamie Thomas and Jerome (Daphne) Thomas, all of Baxley; eight grandchildren and four great great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating.
Interment followed in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Randy Evans, Dale Evans, Clint Baxley, Jason Rushing, Robbie Courson and Michael Stone.
Musical selections were rendered by the Rev. Earnest Dyal.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.