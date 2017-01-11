Last week’s news

First of all, consider story number one. In Charleston, South Carolina, 22-year-old Dylann Roof has been in the penalty phase of his trial for murdering nine black church members who welcomed him to their Bible study on June 17, 2015. A federal jury has already found Roof guilty on 33 counts; now jury members are debating whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or die for his crimes. During the massacre, Roof hurled racial insults and told the parishioners that he wanted a war between whites and blacks. For some inexplicable reason, Roof saw the parishioners he murdered as “nothing but animals.” A prosecutor said that Roof thought he could “make things better by executing those, kind, virtuous people” who welcomed him into the famous Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church’s bible study that fateful night.
And now on to the second story. On January 4, 2017, four black Chicago teens broadcasted on Facebook Live for 30 minutes the torture of a mentally challenged white teenager. The four teenagers could be seen kicking the bound and gagged victim and burning him with cigarettes while at various points shouting “____ Donald Trump!” and “____ white people!” The Chicago police say that the four 18-year-olds (2 males and 2 females) stole a van and then took the victim to an undisclosed place in Chicago where they tortured him while one recorded the beating on Facebook Live. The victim was missing for at least 24 hours and was finally found wandering the streets of Chicago. The incident is now being investigated as a kidnapping and potential hate crime, and all four teens are being questioned. The victim was a classmate of one of the four torturers.
