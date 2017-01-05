2017 New Year Revival

The Progressive Resource Center located at The Parker-Harrell Building on Junior High Drive will sponsor its Third Annual New Year Revival. The revival will begin on Monday, January 9 and will conclude on Friday, January 13. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the services will begin at 7:00 p.m.
The Theme for 2017 is “The Fire Needs More Logs” with Matthew 9:31-38 being the themed scripture.
The guest speakers are as follows: Monday, January 9 – Mt. Olive/Morgan Church with speaker Min. Nettie Smith, Tuesday, January 10 – St. John/New Jersey with speaker Superintendent James C. Futch, Wednesday, January 11 – Mizpah Baptist/Surrency Grove with speaker Pastor James R. Carlyle, Thursday, January 12 – Faith Temple/St. Paul with speaker Elder Norris Williams and Friday, January 13 – Harper Chapel/St. James with speaker Pastor Abbra Reed.
This will be a community affair, come and be blessed. For more information please contact any member of the Progressive Resource Center.