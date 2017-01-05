County officials to lead Community-wide Prayer Service at Annex building

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Thursday, January 5. 2017
Comments (0)
Churches and Christians from all denominations are invited to attend a special Community-Wide Prayer “Head of the Year” Service that will be held on Monday, January 9, at the Appling County Courthouse Annex Building at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is being moved to the second Monday night due to the holiday on January 2. It will be held in the Commissioners Room and led by newly elected Sheriff Mark Melton and other county officials.
Matthew 6:33 states “seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” The Head of the Year is a strategic time for Christ’s body in Appling County to come together and seek the LORD’s blessing and protection on our county and our officials for the whole year. When God’s People come together to pray in Unity, then He does remarkable things in our lives.

Please join and gather together to repent and pray and seek His Face on January 9 as members of One Body in this county according to 2 Chronicles 7:14, which says: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner