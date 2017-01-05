Churches and Christians from all denominations are invited to attend a special Community-Wide Prayer “Head of the Year” Service that will be held on Monday, January 9, at the Appling County Courthouse Annex Building at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is being moved to the second Monday night due to the holiday on January 2. It will be held in the Commissioners Room and led by newly elected Sheriff Mark Melton and other county officials.
County officials to lead Community-wide Prayer Service at Annex building
