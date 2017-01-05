Young Women of Distinction Inaugural Dinner a success

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Thursday, January 5. 2017
Comments (0)
By Helen Burkett Prencke

The young ladies of Gents and Glam gathered together on December 30 for an evening of uplifting and encouraging fellowship. Santina Fryer welcomed everyone and Selina Copeland explained the purpose of the night’s occasion was a “chance to get together and celebrate the end of the year and close things on a positive note.” After Fadelle Wilkerson said grace a dinner was served and the girls were encouraged to spend time together socializing. Ms. Cassandra Carter, daughter of Dr. Esco Hall, reminded the young women the first relationship they needed to cultivate was with themselves.

Picture caption - Group photo of all the young women who participated in the Young Women of Distinction Inaugural Dinner.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner