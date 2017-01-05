By Helen Burkett Prencke
The young ladies of Gents and Glam gathered together on December 30 for an evening of uplifting and encouraging fellowship. Santina Fryer welcomed everyone and Selina Copeland explained the purpose of the night’s occasion was a “chance to get together and celebrate the end of the year and close things on a positive note.” After Fadelle Wilkerson said grace a dinner was served and the girls were encouraged to spend time together socializing. Ms. Cassandra Carter, daughter of Dr. Esco Hall, reminded the young women the first relationship they needed to cultivate was with themselves.
Young Women of Distinction Inaugural Dinner a success
