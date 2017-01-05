On New Year’s Eve, a quiet ceremony with family, friends and staff was held at the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. The gathering was for a changing of the guard so to speak. Newly elected Sheriff Mark Melton (above left) was given the keys to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office and the Appling Detention Center by retiring Sheriff Benny Deloach (right). Melton officially assumed the position of Sheriff of Appling County at midnight, January 1. Deloach has served in the position for the past 16 years. Both men expressed gratitude to each other and to others in attendance.