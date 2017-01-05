Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Stephen Urell Butler, age 65 (shown above) who passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2016 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. He retired maintenance from the Hazlehurst Mills and a member and deacon of Miles Chapel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Butler; parents Joel and Susie Beck Butler; two brothers, James Leon Butler and John Allison Butler, Sr.
Survivors include three children, Melinda Edwards and husband, Chet, of Hazlehurst; James Hayes and wife, Tiffany, of Baxley and Judy Breedlove of Baxley; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Rogers of Hartwell, William Breedlove of Baxley, Nichole McCallister of Waycross, Hailey Hayes of Baxley, Laura Disharoon of Hazlehurst, Emma Disharoon of Hazlehurst, Sarah Disharoon of Hazlehurst and Chasen Edwards of Hazlehurst; two great grandchildren, Gracie Rae Griffin of Baxley and Zion Ladon Rogers of Hartwell; two brothers, Joel Butler and wife, Pat of Jacksonville and Julian Butler and wife, Darlene of Baxley; one sister, Maggie Moore and husband, Bobby of Palatka, FL; two sisters in-law, Anelda Butler of Hazlehurst and Madeline Butler of Baxley; several nieces, nephews and other family.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 30, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church with the Reverend Jerry Rogers and the Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Interment followed in the Miles Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation was held Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Stanley Beck, James Horton, Donald Butler, Randy Brown, Anthony Disharoon, William Breedlove, Mike Turner and Austin Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were the members of Miles Chapel Baptist Church and all others in attendance.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Steven Urell Butler.