Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Judy Butler, age 61, (shown above) who passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at her residence. She was a native of Bacon County living most of her life in Appling County. She was a homemaker and a member of Miles Chapel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Grace Chasteen Thompson; four siblings, Linda Mullins, Sarah Thompson, Barbara Thomson and Buddy Thompson.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Urell Butler of Baxley; one son, James Hayes and wife, Tiffany, of Baxley; two daughters, Judy Breedlove of Baxley and Melinda Edwards and husband, Chet, of Hazlehurst; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Rogers of Hartwell, William Breedlove of Baxley, Nichole McCallister of Waycross, Hailey Hayes of Baxley, Laura Disharoon of Hazlehurst, Emma Disharoon of Hazlehurst, Sarah Disharoon of Hazlehurst and Chasen Edwards of Hazlehurst; two great grandchildren, Gracie Rae Griffin of Baxley and Zion Ladon Rogers of Hartwell; three sisters, Carolyn Smith and husband, Andy, of Baxley, Mary Ann Walls and husband, David, of Denton and Betty Burch and husband, Michael, of Statesboro; one brother, Danny “Booge” Thompson of Alma; several nieces, nephews and other family.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Jerry Rogers and the Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Interment followed in the Miles Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation was held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were William Breedlove, Tyler Sellers, Mark Kamalakis, Bill Crapps, Byron Rigdon, Ted Tanner, Mike Turner and Austin Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were the members of Miles Chapel Baptist Church and all others in attendance.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Judy Butler.