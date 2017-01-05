Tommy Miles, age 53, of Baxley passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Tommy was born December 13, 1963 in Surrency and was a member of First Baptist Church. He loved going to the beach and saltwater fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Peyton Miles, Jr. and Mary Jacqueline “Jackie” Fennell Miles and sister, Cathy Miles Baker.
Survivors include his daughter, Peighton Miles of Baxley; two sisters, Connie Zachary and Beth (Larry) Knight, all of Baxley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service was held Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. in Omega Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.