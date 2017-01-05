Nancy S. Strickland, 64, of St. Simons Island, made her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Funeral services were held Friday, December 30, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Brunswick with the Rev. Larry Wilbur officiating. Pallbearers were family and friends that loved “Ms. Nancy” dearly. Interment followed at 3:00 p.m. at the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley.
Nancy was born on July 30, 1952 in Baxley to the late Thomas M. Strickland and Mary C. Strickland. She was a member of the first graduating class of Brunswick High School in 1970. She received her Associates Degree in Education from “Brunswick Junior College”, her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Georgia Southern University and her Master’s Degree in Education from The University of Georgia. Nancy spent numerous years as an educator in the Appling County School System and later attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Upon graduation she was called into the mission field by her Lord. She became a missionary for the Southern Baptist Convention traveling to Burkina Faso, West Africa from 1978-1997. She returned home to Brunswick to provide care and comfort to her parents. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick’s Berean Sunday School Class and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Baxley. Nancy was a former volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary in Brunswick and a former tennis instructor for the Glynn County Recreation Department.
Survivors include one brother, Greg Strickland (Joyce), her nephew, Brian Strickland (Megan and grand nephew, Greyson) and her niece, Lindsey Lamb (Justin).
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home were in charge of the arrangements.