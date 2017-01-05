Guest Editorial: A sea change in policy

Since winning election Nov. 8, while working to form a new administration and despite not being president until Jan. 20, Trump has seen to it that air conditioner-maker Carrier kept jobs in Indiana, and talked Boeing into cutting costs for the new Air Force One.
And, most importantly, he persuaded Egypt out of proffering a one-sided U.N. resolution denouncing Israel.
Unfortunately the resolution passed anyway, and that could do lasting damage to our ally and to Mideast relations generally.
It’s quite telling that Israel, in fighting the resolution, turned to the incoming Trump administration for help – and not to the current Obama administration.
After a phone call between Mr. Trump and President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt said it withdrew the resolution – which called on Israel to cease settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem – because of “the importance of giving a chance for the new American administration to deal in a comprehensive way with the different aspects of the Palestinian issue.”
But the resolution was re-introduced by New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal. Every member of the Security Council then approved it – except the United States, which abstained as expected, instead of rightfully vetoing.
Even more outrageous, Israel now claims to have hard evidence that the Obama administration was involved in crafting the resolution from the very start.
“We have rather ironclad information from sources in both the Arab world and internationally that this was a deliberate push by the United States and in fact they helped create the resolution in the first place,” said David Keyes, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Thankfully, Mr. Trump’s commitment to Mideast peace is undeterred. He also made a special point of meeting with victims in the Nov. 28 stabbing attack at Ohio State University by a Muslim radical.
“Peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Trump said in a statement, “will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations.”
“President-elect Trump,” the Washington Examiner wrote earlier this month, “has spent the month since his election victory engaging in some distinctly presidential-style behavior, including engaging with businesses on behalf of the American people, conducting a bit of foreign policy, and delivering sweeping public addresses – all before he holds the authority of the presidency.”
In contrast, Mr. Obama’s most notable achievement of late has been the granting of 231 pardons and commutations of felons – the most ever in one day. More are expected before he leaves office.
“Obama has used his constitutional clemency power,” reports McClatchy, “to reduce the sentences of 1,176 people since he has been in office, according to the White House. About a third of them, 395 people, were serving life sentences.”
One law enforcement expert said if officers in those cases had “spent time building an ironclad case, only to have that thrown out later, that undermines the effort they put in.”
Unfortunately, Mr. Obama’s only other notable act of late was to abstain in the United Nations when the anti-Israel resolution passed with our lame-duck president’s acquiescence Friday.
As for Trump, his selection of David Friedman as U.S. ambassador to Israel signals a sea change in U.S. policy toward Israel – away from the standoffishness of the Obama administration and back to full-throated support of the only democratic nation in that region.
Mr. Trump had sent mixed signals on his Mideast policy during the campaign. This signal is utterly unambiguous.