By Billy G. Howard
At this juncture, we have just crossed the threshold of the half-way point in the first week of a New Year. No doubt, for those of you who have taken the time and expended the energy to formulate yet another yearly resolution and, perhaps, gone as far as to structure a viable plan; I commend you. Now, before we get too far off into this subject matter, I have one simple question to ask: How far into the year of 2016 did your New Year’s resolution extend prior to the effort being abandoned? Truth be told, in many cases people have a hard time even remembering what their New Year’s resolution was at the beginning of this past year. That’s just a point to ponder for the sake of signifying the direction of this week’s column.
To begin anew; again
