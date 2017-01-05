To begin anew; again

By Billy G. Howard

At this juncture, we have just crossed the threshold of the half-way point in the first week of a New Year. No doubt, for those of you who have taken the time and expended the energy to formulate yet another yearly resolution and, perhaps, gone as far as to structure a viable plan; I commend you. Now, before we get too far off into this subject matter, I have one simple question to ask: How far into the year of 2016 did your New Year’s resolution extend prior to the effort being abandoned? Truth be told, in many cases people have a hard time even remembering what their New Year’s resolution was at the beginning of this past year. That’s just a point to ponder for the sake of signifying the direction of this week’s column.
You see, for those of you who do, that dreaded process of establishing an annual resolution tends to evoke even more fear when considering the ever daunting task of maintaining that feat throughout the coming year. Whether it is to lose weight, seek spiritual growth or just vow to be a better person, the unrealistic pressures people often place upon themselves invariably proves to be a catalyst for the inevitable failures.

As people, we have an instinctive nature to perceive everything in excess which generally results with us going overboard when planning or establishing goals. It’s what I refer to as MS or the “More Syndrome” which usually leads to expectation of an unrealistic outcome as opposed to anything that can be readily obtained. In other words, when people typically think of any type accomplishment or objective, they have a habit of extending their goals to the point of being so monumental until the very thought subliminally interprets as impossible.

For example; it’s an interesting fact that Jamie recorded last week he made the decision back during the summer of last year to not smoke that final cigarette. Instead, he formulated a realistic plan to simply “scale back” the nicotine craving as opposed to attempting the difficult feat of abruptly dismissing a thirty-year habit that had become engrafted as part of his character.

