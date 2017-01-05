To Cameron Charles Yarbrough: work hard and dream big

I have been thinking about what I could say to you that might be of benefit as you continue your journey into a world that seems to grow meaner and shriller with each passing day. Life will be a challenge. It always has been and forever will be. How you live it depends on you. As one who has experienced some good days and some that were not so good, I would suggest that no matter what the future holds, there are certain precepts that never change.
If you have heard these things before, bear with me. They are worth repeating. A lot of what I am going to tell you comes from my own life experiences. I have been-there, done-that and have the scars to prove it.
Never forget that the greatest asset you have today and will ever have is your good name. If you lose it, it is hard to get it back. When temptations come — and they will — remember that however you decide to deal with them will not only affect your reputation but your family’s as welIf you choose to do the wrong thing, be prepared to pay the price. Bad decisions can have bad consequences and you will have no one to blame but yourself. How can you know if your decision has the potential to be a bad one? Listen to your gut. Your mind has a great ability to rationalize things, but not your gut. Deep down inside, you will know right from wrong.
