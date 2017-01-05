Mayor questions city manager about rules governing use of new Farmer’s Market

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Thursday, January 5. 2017
Comments (0)
By Steve Simmons

At the Baxley City Council meeting held on December 28 City Manager Jeff Baxley told council members that the city has received the funding electronically from the USDA in the amount of $95,000 for the Farmer’s Market grant. Mayor Steve Rigdon questioned Baxley about rules governing the Farmer’s Market and its usage. Baxley responded that while there were some guidelines in place this was being discussed by the tourism board, chamber of commerce and city, and that the group should have something put together soon.
A motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved to hold a closed session at the end of the council meeting to discuss personnel.

City Manager’s Report
City Manager Jeff Baxley reminded council members and those in attendance that beginning in January future council meetings would be held on the second and fourth Wednesday’s of each month at 8:30 a.m.

City Manager Baxley also gave a reminder to council members that on January 10 bids will be opened for the storm drainage, street, water, and sanitary/sewer system improvements on the Fair Street project.

Baxley informed the council that the solar array fencing has begun at the wastewater treatment plant. The racking should arrive in the next couple of weeks, and when received, the project should move along quickly.

Mayor Rigdon then recessed the meeting to a closed session and upon reconvening no action was taken.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner