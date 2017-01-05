By Steve Simmons
At the Baxley City Council meeting held on December 28 City Manager Jeff Baxley told council members that the city has received the funding electronically from the USDA in the amount of $95,000 for the Farmer’s Market grant. Mayor Steve Rigdon questioned Baxley about rules governing the Farmer’s Market and its usage. Baxley responded that while there were some guidelines in place this was being discussed by the tourism board, chamber of commerce and city, and that the group should have something put together soon.
Mayor questions city manager about rules governing use of new Farmer’s Market
