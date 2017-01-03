Notice of Intent to Incorporate
“Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate HEART of Appling County, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 545 Pineview Avenue, Baxley, GA 31513. Its registered agent is Wm. Terry Turner whose address is 37 Tippins Street, Suite B, Baxley, GA 31513.”
12/28 & 1/4pd
Notice of Intent to Incorporate
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)