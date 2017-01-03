NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Daniel H. Hooper to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, dated April 25, 2013, recorded on April 29, 2013, in Deed Book 498, Page 684, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC by assignment to be recorded in Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of One Hundred Twenty-Nine Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($129,000.00) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2017, the following described property:
All of that certain tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Land Lot 210 of the Fourth Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 5.002 acres, more or less, as shown and described on that certain plat of survey thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon, Georgia R.L.S. Number 1647, dated September 3, 2007 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia in Plat Book 18, Page 533.
Said plat is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes of description.
This being the same property conveyed from Eddie Lou Manning a/k/a Eddie L. Manning and Frances Sharon Manning a/k/a Frances Sharon Manning acting by and through Cimarron Mortgage Company as duly appointed Attorney-in-Fact to Cimarron Mortgage Company by Deed Under Power dated February 21, 2013 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia in Deed Book 497, Page 64 and further conveyed from Cimarron Mortgage Company to Federal National Mortgage Association by Limited Warranty Deed dated February 21, 2013 and recorded in Deed Book 497, Page 67.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC holds the Note and Security Deed to the above-referenced property. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan and can be contacted at 1-800-790-9502, or by writing to P.O. Box 3489, Anaheim, CA 92803, to discuss possible alternatives to foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is the Unknown Heirs of the Estate of Daniel H. Hooper, Deceased, Charmion Hooper or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 84 Mullis Rd., Odum, GA 31555.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
Daniel H. Hooper
Shelton, Harrison & Pinson, PLLC
701 Highlander Blvd, Suite 270
Arlington, TX 76015
(817) 522-7550
