There was a lot of swearing last week in Appling County...swearing-in that is. Many elected officials were sworn in so they will be ready to take office on January 1. Appling County Judge of Probate Court Diane Hallman was first to be sworn in on Tuesday by Superior Court Judge E.M. Wilkes III. Then Judge Hallman switched gears and issued the oath of office to a number of other elected officials on Wednesday.
Pictures of the swearing-in event are in this week's edition of The Baxley News-Banner.
Picture Caption - JUDGE HALLMAN IS SWORN IN BY JUDGE WILKES ON TUESDAY.