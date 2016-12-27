News-Banner to be closed

Tuesday, December 27. 2016
The staff of The Baxley News-Banner wish you a Happy New Year. The newspaper will close Thursday, December 29 at 12:00 p.m., and Friday, January 30, for the holiday. We will reopen on Monday, January 2, at 8:30 a.m. for normal business. The deadline for the January 4 issue will be Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:00 a.m. Feel free to use our after hours services. Our email is mail@baxleynewsbanner.com and our fax is 912-367-0277.
“Thank you for your continued support in 2016 and we look forward to serving you in 2017. Please remember, do not drink and drive during the holidays,” said Editor and Publisher Jamie Gardner.
