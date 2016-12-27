Frances Varnadore Creamer, age 69, of Lyons, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at The Oaks Bethany in Vidalia, after an extended illness. She was a native of Baxley and lived most of her life in Toombs County. She retired from Bellsouth and the Toombs County Clerk’s Office, and was a member of the Ohoopee Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Varnadore and Sarah Mildred Varnadore Peyton and one brother, William Varnadore.
Ms. Creamer is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Creamer, and Sandra Floyd and husband, James, all of Lyons; two sisters, Eloise Branch and husband, Wyndell of Reidsville and Wilma “Jean” Johnson of Baxley; sister-in-law, Audrey Varnadore of Lyons; two grandchildren, Hunter Floyd and Lauren Floyd; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service was held Thursday, December 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley with Johnny McCullough officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or 201 Television Cir, Savannah, GA 31406.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.