Frances Varnadore Creamer

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Tuesday, December 27. 2016
Comments (0)
Frances Varnadore Creamer, age 69, of Lyons, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at The Oaks Bethany in Vidalia, after an extended illness. She was a native of Baxley and lived most of her life in Toombs County. She retired from Bellsouth and the Toombs County Clerk’s Office, and was a member of the Ohoopee Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Varnadore and Sarah Mildred Varnadore Peyton and one brother, William Varnadore.
Ms. Creamer is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Creamer, and Sandra Floyd and husband, James, all of Lyons; two sisters, Eloise Branch and husband, Wyndell of Reidsville and Wilma “Jean” Johnson of Baxley; sister-in-law, Audrey Varnadore of Lyons; two grandchildren, Hunter Floyd and Lauren Floyd; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service was held Thursday, December 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley with Johnny McCullough officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or 201 Television Cir, Savannah, GA 31406.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner