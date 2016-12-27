Resolutions do payoff eventually

For at least the last 10 years I resolved each year I would quit and year after year I just could not overcome this terrible addiction. It seemed like an unwinnable battle. My family, Amy, Cole and Jacob, constantly dropped little hints that I needed to quit and they prayed for me constantly to stop smoking. People in church, including current and former pastors and friends, prayed and encouraged me to quit. It was their prayers and His still small voice that finally convinced and convicted me enough to even consider stopping the habit.
This year was no different. I resolved at the beginning of 2016 that this was the year I would finally quit cigarettes for good. I told myself in January I’d quit in February and in February I told myself I’d quit in March, and well you get the picture. I continued to smoke. Then about midway through the year a trip was planned for the youth at our church and Amy and I needed to go on the trip as chaperones. The trip was slated for early September. I committed to myself that I would not take any cigarettes on this trip and I definitely would not smoke around any of the young people.
As the trip approached, I was still smoking. Just a day or two before we were scheduled to leave I called Amy at her office and asked her if she would stop by the pharmacy after work and pick up some nicotine patches for me, her and everyone else that was going on the trip. I had never tried the patches. What could it hurt? None of the other attempts at quitting using nicotine gum, prescription medication and/or anything else I could conjure up had worked in the past, so why not, let’s give the patches at least one try too.
Finally the morning of the trip arrived and I had one cigarette remaining in the last pack I had purchased. This is the part of the story where you probably think I am about to say I tossed that cigarette, the pack and lighter in the trash, right? Nope, I smoked it, put the lighter back in my truck for some unknown reason and slapped on one of those patches.
On the trip Amy and I had five teenage boys assigned to our vehicle and they would also stay with us in a condo for the weekend. Our vehicle was also in charge of pulling a small cargo trailer to haul luggage for the group of approximately 25 people. The trip started well as we got all the teens and luggage situated and we headed out from Baxley to our destination of Orlando, Florida. But before we even made it to Blackshear the trailer our vehicle was pulling had a blowout. I thought to myself, and Amy later admitted she had the same thought, this wasn’t really a good time for this to happen considering I had been without a cigarette now for several hours.
The caravan of vehicles found a spot to pull safely off the road and I jumped out and immediately began the process of putting the spare tire on the trailer with help from some of the other men on the trip. Did I mention it was hot? After a short period of time we were back on the road. I decided to go ahead and stop at a local tire shop in Blackshear and get new tires put on the trailer. The man at the shop was very helpful. However, speed was not of great importance to this fellow and did I mention he smoked? He was probably wondering why I stood next to him every time he lit up a cigarette. I guess God needed to show me that if I could survive this situation without a cigarette, I could overcome this obstacle in my life.
So there you have it. With God’s help, a lot of encouragement from family and friends and after years of resolving to overcome a terrible habit in my life, I finally did it. I haven’t smoked in over four months and I only used the patches for a couple of weeks. Don’t give up on your resolutions or your dreams. Continue trying to better yourself in some manner. This year I am going to resolve, like many others I’m sure, to lose a few pounds by exercising more. What are your resolutions?
Happy New Year!