Assumptions and such

Tuesday, December 27. 2016
By Mary Ann Ellis

This morning at 4 a.m. I awoke and thought, “Oh, no. I don’t think I have any noodles for my Beef Stroganoff. What do I do now? The grocery stores are all closed.” I considered going to the kitchen to check the pantry, but I was too sleepy. I just continued to worry until I fell asleep again.
When I finally got up to prepare for church, I checked the pantry and found plenty of noodles. I’d worried for nothing. Besides, I could have changed the menu if there had been no noodles. I wasn’t preparing our Christmas dinner. I’ll do that later in the week when everyone gets home. When we work around all the different schedules, we tend to celebrate on some day other than December 25, but that’s perfectly okay so long as we all get together somewhere for as much time as we can squeeze from our busy schedules.

As I stood in my warm shower and lathered my hair, I wondered if we were having Sunday school this morning. I remembered that the church had sent out a schedule of events for December. What did I do with it? I meant to put it on the refrigerator with my other important information, but I guess I forgot. Of course I could have gone to the church’s website and checked, but I didn’t. I just assumed we were having Sunday school as usual and left the house at 9:15.

Wal-mart looked forlorn as I drove past. Rarely is that parking lot empty, but it was this time. No noodles for me there, even if I had needed them. No quick stop by for anything else I might have forgotten. I didn’t have to drive by the store to know that Harvey’s was closed, too. After all, today is Christmas Day and it is entirely fitting that things be closed. I completely approve. Nonetheless, I, like my peers, assume that things will be available and at our fingertips whenever we want them because they usually are. We assume too much sometimes.

