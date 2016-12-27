Resolutely determined to manage 2017 expectations

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Tuesday, December 27. 2016
Comments (0)
By Dick Yarbrough

The only thing more useless than socks on a pig are New Year’s resolutions. Our intentions are applaudable but our follow-through usually leaves a bit to be desired. Still, that should not keep us from trying. I mean, what else is there to do while lying prone on the couch with a snoot full of black-eyed peas and collards and watching the Yada-Yada Bowl?

Two of the old standard resolutions I don’t need. For one, I don’t need to lose weight. I lost a bunch while worrying over the Woman Who Shares My Name and who turned breaking femurs into an art form last year. It is not a weight-loss program I recommend but it did drop my waist size a couple of notches, where it remains.

The same for getting more exercise. For years, I have hauled this old body upstairs daily and worked out in my little gym for an hour. No chance I will ever be confused with Arnold Schwarzenegger, but it is exercise aplenty and I intend to keep it up.

But there are a few other resolutions that deserve some serious consideration. For example, I resolve to continue to not to eat broccoli. Life is too short for that. I will continue, however, to consume copious amounts of banana pudding. Life is too short not to.

To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner