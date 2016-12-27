The set-up

By Billy G. Howard

Every year around this time there are countless individuals who purpose to set New Year’s Resolutions that they will, in all probability, not have the willpower to maintain throughout the next twelve month period. One of the most popular resolutions made by people is the commitment to loose weight as studies show that six in ten individuals have tried it at some point during their adult life. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that more than one-third (35.7 percent) of adults are considered to be obese. More than 1 in 20 (6.3 percent) have extreme obesity. Almost 3 in 4 men (74 percent) are considered to be overweight or obese. The prevalence of obesity is similar for both men and women (about 36 percent).
With these statistics, it’s no wonder that the diet and weight-loss industry is currently one of the largest moneymaking enterprises throughout this country and the world. The most unfortunate aspect of this concept comes in the realization that it would appear the food and weight-loss industries are in cahoots. Yes, it might seem a little far-fetched but the truth of the matter is, the food industry convinces consumers they are eating healthy foods such as fat-free yogurt, artificial sweeteners, and promote consumption of one hundred percent “all natural” fruit juices. The irony lies in the fact that those same eatables, when consumed, actually prompt weight-gain which is the reason why so many people are overweight and have to seek the help of the weigh-loss industry. What are those other than the ingredients of a ready-made conspiracy with the public caught in the cross-hairs?

One would automatically reason that anything free of fat is a healthy food but what we, as consumers, aren’t told is that if a food is completely fat-free there isn’t anything healthy about it. Our bodies were biologically designed by the Creator to use that same fat as an energy source. In fact, if we consistently deprive ourselves of the natural fuel supply then it “panics” and reasons that we’re “starving” which signals the brain to go into self-protection mode; causing the body to actually hoard and store everything we consume as fat. This undeniably results in people on the so-called health food kick actually gaining weight instead of shedding those unwanted pounds.

