Progressive Resource Center sponsors White Christmas Boxes

On Wednesday, December 21 the Progressive Resource Center sponsored its first annual White Christmas Box program. In the past, the PRC would host a Christmas meal at the Parker-Harrell Building but due to Christmas being on a Sunday, the organization decided to give food boxes to those in the community.
Each box consisted of grits, sugar, flour, bread, dried beans, rice, macaroni and cheese, dessert mix, assortment of canned vegetables, butter, eggs, bacon, ten-pound bag of leg quarters and a basket of fruit. The committee in charge of collecting items, scheduling times of pick-up and selecting families in need were Carlos Rooks, Sr., Edna Henry and Cynthia Jamsa.
The PRC is in need of donations for the 2017 White Christmas Box program. You may mail monetary donations to the Progressive Resource Center, c/o White Christmas Box Program, 80 Junior High Drive, Baxley Georgia, 31513 or by calling Edna Henry at 912-339-7256 and Cynthia Jamsa at 912-278-8469.
Picture Caption - Carlos Rooks, Sr. and Edna Henry stand with White Christmas Boxes.
